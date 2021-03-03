Start of Charlotte Knights’ season delayed until May 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The start of the Charlotte Knights’ season will have to wait for another month.
Major League Baseball informed the Knights that the Triple-A East season will be delayed until May 4.
After not having a season in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Knights were originally scheduled to get back on the diamond on April 6.
The Knights provided a statement about the news.
“We were informed last night by Major League Baseball that the Triple-A East season will be delayed until May 4. We will have more details soon on how that will impact our 2021 schedule and what that will mean for our fans and partners. We appreciate the community’s support and look forward to welcoming Knights fans back to the ballpark in the near future,” the statement read.
This will be the Knights’ first season as part of the East League under MLB’s Player Development License.
The now Southeast Division will consist of old rivals Durham, Norfolk, and Gwinnett. The new additions include Jacksonville, Memphis, and Nashville.
Fans will be allowed to attend Knights home games, but the team is still working with health officials to come up with the amount of fans that will be allowed into Truist Field.
