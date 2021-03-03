Second man charged with murder in deadly Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A second man is charged with murder in a Feb. 19 shooting that left one man dead in Rock Hill.
Harterius Massey, 29 of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at a home on Rich Street. He was found lying in the driveway of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Several days later, police said they identified the first suspect in the shooting as 24-year-old Jarod Nelson of Rock Hill. Nelson was taken into custody and charged with murder.
On March 2, 24-year-old Brendon Robert Meyers was charged for murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, and criminal conspiracy.
Meyers was sought for apprehension for these active warrants and taken into custody on March 2 in Ellis County, Kansas with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and Kansas State Police.
Meyers is being held until extradition back to Rock Hill occurs.
If anyone has any additional information in the case, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.
