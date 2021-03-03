Salisbury man jailed after what police say was a “violent domestic assault”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were twice called to investigate a domestic disturbance on Monday night.
James Glenn Honeycutt II, 59, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation and assault on a female by a male over 18.
Investigators say Honeycutt was arguing with his wife when the argument turned physical. They say Honeycutt picked up a wooden chair and threw it at his wife, breaking her arm. He also hit the woman several times and tried to choke her.
When police were initially called they were turned away after being told everything was “okay.” Later, after Honeycutt fell asleep, the wife left and went to the hospital with her daughter. They met police there and related what happened.
Honeycutt is being held without bond.
