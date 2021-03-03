Police investigate intentionally-set car fire near uptown Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | March 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 3:28 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after they say a car was set on fire early Wednesday near uptown Charlotte.

Officers say they responded, along with Charlotte Fire Department, to a car fire around 3 a.m. on West Trade Street.

Police arrived after firefighters extinguished the fire, in which officers then noticed a homophobic slur that was spray-painted on the vehicle.

Police are investigating with the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or leave the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

