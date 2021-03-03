N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the first day frontline essential workers were eligible to get it.
The governor received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at WakeMed Raleigh Campus. Gov. Cooper is 63 years old.
“As we enter Group 3 prioritization, I’m proud to have received my shot today from North Carolina health workers who have served on the front lines of this pandemic for the past year,” Gov. Cooper said. “These vaccines are safe and effective, and critical to beating this pandemic. Every North Carolinian will have a spot and I encourage them to get their shot.”
The governor just announced that all frontline essential workers in Group 3 were eligible to get their vaccine beginning March 3.
Vaccinations for some members of Group 4 will begin on March 24, starting with people at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions as well as people in certain congregate-living settings. (See Deeper Dive for more information).
