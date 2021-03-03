Minister, LGBT advocate plans bid for NC Rep. Cawthorn seat

Madison Cawthorn became the first person born in the 1990s to be elected to Congress (Source: CBS News)
By Associated Press | March 3, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 4:54 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A western North Carolina county commissioner and LGBT activist says she’ll seek to unseat first-term GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn next year.

Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara of Asheville announced her bid on Wednesday.

She’s criticized Cawthorn for his words challenging the results of the November presidential election, including his speech in Washington on the day of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Beach-Ferrara is a Buncombe County commissioner, United Church of Christ minister and founder of the Campaign for Southern Equality.

Cawthorn was one of the youngest members ever elected to Congress when he won the 11th District seat in November at age 25.

