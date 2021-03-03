Man charged with three counts of statutory rape of child in Iredell County, gets $75K bond

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged with three counts of statutory rape of a child in Iredell County is in jail under a $75,000 bond.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an alleged statutory rape on Feb. 19. Once the report was filed, it was assigned to a detective with the Special Victims Unit.
As part of the investigation, the victim was interviewed. Based on evidence, and statements gathered during the investigation, detectives were able to get six felony arrest warrants on 20-year-old Caleb Lee Marrero.
On March 1, Marrero was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with three counts of felony statutory rape of a child Less than 15 years old by an adult, and three counts of felony statutory sex offense with a minor less than 15 years old by an adult.
Marrero appeared before Magistrate R. Imes who issued a $75,000 secure bond on these charges.
