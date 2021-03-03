Lee St. Theatre to produce live, drive-in and streaming production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” in March

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Lee St. Theatre: Get ready for family-friendly fun and to bring back a little “Happiness” during this time! Lee Street theatre is extremely excited to be able to bring your our production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” running online via our streaming partner Broadway On Demand March 11 - 13 at 7pm, and March 14 at 2pm.
Tickets for the online performances are Just announced is also a limited-availability outdoor, LIVE, drive-in-style performance of the production Sunday, March 14 at 2pm and 5pm in the parking lot adjacent to Lee Street theatre. Tickets for either online or in-person drive in performances are available at leestreet.org.
Based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, ‘Charlie Brown’ tells the timeless tale of the entire Peanuts gang exploring life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. This production features iconic, fun songs such as “Happiness,” “My New Philosophy,” and the title song,” You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”
‘Charlie Brown’ features such local and regional talents as Featuring the local talents of Blake Barrier, Matt Carlson, Nicole Holmes, Madison Lee, Kevin Leichman, Lizzie Medlin, and Abby Skibsted. Directed and Musical Directed by Joey Moray. Stage Management by Colleen Welday, and featuring Scenic Design by Rod Oden, Lighting Design by Caleb S. Garner, and Costume Design by Ashley Cecil Ward and Eastern Costume Company. Scenic Artistry and Lightboard Operation by Sarah Large.
Executive Director Rod Oden beams about the show. “The message and themes discussed in the production are timeless and still relevant today.” Oden is excited to bring this family-friendly musical to the area during this time, as he hopes it lightens and warms audiences hearts everywhere, and reminds people we all have friends, even when we don’t know it.
Lizzie Medlin, the production’s Sally Brown, is excited to open the show. “Everyone can relate to each character. We all knew a Charlie Brown or a Lucy as a kid. This show is not only heartwarming, but it tackles everyday issues that we’ve all experienced.” “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown is exactly what audiences need as we continue to navigate through this pandemic. Led by an extraordinary cast of local young adults, the underlying themes of happiness, playing with the past, generating inspiration, over-thinking and procrastination are really brought to the forefront, in a time where we all can relate to them in some form or fashion. Lee Street continues to provide a safe space for artists to not only practice their craft but tell stories that everyone can resonate with,” said Director and Musical Director Joey Moray.
Lee Street theatre’s “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” will stream online March 11 - 13 at 7pm and March 14 at 2pm. All streaming is provided through our online stream partner, Broadway On Demand. Also, make sure to secure your tickets for the live, in-person, outdoor drive-in-style performance on March 14 at either 2pm or 5pm. Tickets for the in-person show are only $25.00 a car. All performances can be purchased at leestreet.org.
