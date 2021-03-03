Lee St. Theatre to produce live, drive-in and streaming production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” in March

Lizzie Medlin, the production’s Sally Brown, is excited to open the show. “Everyone can relate to each character. We all knew a Charlie Brown or a Lucy as a kid. This show is not only heartwarming, but it tackles everyday issues that we’ve all experienced.” “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown is exactly what audiences need as we continue to navigate through this pandemic. Led by an extraordinary cast of local young adults, the underlying themes of happiness, playing with the past, generating inspiration, over-thinking and procrastination are really brought to the forefront, in a time where we all can relate to them in some form or fashion. Lee Street continues to provide a safe space for artists to not only practice their craft but tell stories that everyone can resonate with,” said Director and Musical Director Joey Moray.