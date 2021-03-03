Good Question: Do I still need hospital admission from COVID-19 after receiving second vaccine dose?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are hundreds of questions viewers ask On Your Side Tonight about the COVID-19 vaccine.
This time, we are focusing on life after the vaccine.
Viewer Nadia writes:
“Could I still be needing hospital admission after receiving my second dose of COVID-19 vaccination if I still were to get COVID?
Good question.
You can still get COVID after you get fully vaccinated. However, the odds are much lower.
As far as needing to be hospitalized, it’s very unlikely. These vaccines are designed to protect you against serious illness. Here was the CDC Tuesday:
“This means we now have three safe and highly effective vaccines that prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”
Here’s how it breaks down by the three vaccines available in the US right now:
- The Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID after both doses.
- Moderna is 94.1 percent effective.
- The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is just one dose and it has shown to be 85 percent protective specifically against severe disease.
With the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, in particular, there were no hospitalizations or deaths in its trial. Even if these vaccines aren’t 100 percent effective at preventing COVID, doctors say it’s still a big step to be able to cut down on hospitalizations.
“This is an amazingly effective vaccine, remember that the annual flu vaccine is about 40-60 percent effective each year,” health officials say.
“The One-shot regimen doesn’t claim to stop all infections or all the illnesses related to COVID, but if we can stop the severe outcomes like hospitalizations and deaths we’ve come a huge way in making progress against this virus.”
If you have a Good Question, send it to us.
