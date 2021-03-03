Former Sumter Co. high school coach facing 67 child sex crime charges

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former coach at Americus Sumter County High School has been charged with more than five dozen sex crimes against children.
After a long investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old William P. Blue turned himself in to police Monday.
Blue is being charged with 23 counts of sexual exploitation of children and 44 counts of electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors.
It is unclear at this time when Blue was employed at Americus Sumter County High School and when these alleged crimes took place.
He is currently being held in the Sumter County Jail where he awaits a bond hearing.
