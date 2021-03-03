Finally, a nice stretch of dry weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning’s Gulf Coast storm has bypassed us to the south, taking the clouds and any spotty rain with it as it pulls east out to sea. In its wake, sunshine will quickly return this morning and we’ll enjoy a much milder afternoon in the low to mid 60s.
Skies will be clear and it will be colder tonight with lows falling back into the 30s.
Thursday and Friday look really good with plenty of sunshine in the forecast both days. Thursday will be milder, with highs rebounding to the mid to upper 60s before backing off to the more seasonal upper 50s for Friday.
As for the weekend, it’s looking to remain dry and on the cool side with high temperatures holding in the 50s. There may be a bit more cloud cover mixing in with sunshine Saturday with highs in the middle 50s before almost total sunshine dominates on Sunday as afternoon temperatures close in on 60°.
Monday and Tuesday likewise look great with more sunshine in the forecast coupled with high temperatures well into the 60s.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
