Driver charged in Caldwell County officer-involved shooting

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man shot in an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County Wednesday morning is facing charges.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Rocky Road and Husband’s Creek Road in Lenoir.
Deputies say they pulled over a vehicle twice for suspicious activity after the vehicle fled during the first stop. Deputies say during the second stop, the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Jordon Tomas Cornell, pulled out a handgun. That’s when deputies fired their weapons, leaving Cornell with two gunshot wounds.
Cornell was treated at Caldwell Memorial Hospital and released. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. Cornell was also served orders for arrest for probation violation related to a December 2019 assault with a deadly weapon case.
Cornell is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Deputies say a handgun was recovered at the scene and body cam video was turned over to the NCSBI.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.