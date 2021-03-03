Missing southeast Louisiana boys found safe in Florida; mother believed to have kidnapped them

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KSLA) -
UPDATE: The two missing boys were found safe in Florida Wednesday, March 3. It’s believed the boys’ biological mother may have kidnapped them. Authorities are still searching for the mother.
ORIGINAL STORY
Have you seen Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews?
Louisiana State Police has upgraded the boys’ disappearance from a Level II Child Endangerment Alert to an Amber alert for both boys on the morning of Wednesday, March 3.
Kaesyn is an 8-year-old boy and is approximately five feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is 4-years old, is three and a half feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.
The boys both have blond hair and have crew-cut hairstyles.
Both children are missing and were last seen from their father’s home at 41598 River Road in Ponchatoula.
Jax was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots. Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.
The boys may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, burgundy or red in color with a busted sunroof. The direction of travel is unknown.
Any information please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at (985) 551-0653.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.