Wednesday’s First Alert on low end of the scale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday’s rainy cold front has pushed just to the south of the WBTV viewing area, but it’s hung up in the South Carolina Low Country and so cloud cover is lingering behind for the Charlotte region.
So, on balance, today will feature times of clouds and sun along with much cooler temperatures in the middle 50s.
We’ll remain dry under mostly cloudy skies this evening before a little bit of rain returns late tonight, lows will fall back into the chilly 30s.
Another First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, but it’s very much on the low end of the impact scale as a Gulf Coast storm bypasses us to the south. So, any early rain Wednesday – mainly from Charlotte on south – will quickly pull away and sunshine will return with a much milder afternoon in the lower 60s.
Thursday and Friday look really good with plenty of sunshine expected both days. Thursday will be milder, with highs rebounding to the middle 60s before backing off to the more seasonal upper 50s for Friday.
As for the weekend, it’s looking to remain on the cool side with high temperatures holding in the 50s, along with dry conditions continuing.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
