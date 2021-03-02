CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was recently approved, giving the federal government another option for vaccinations.
Currently, we are at Group 3 of the vaccine distribution, meaning teachers, school staff and daycare workers can get the vaccine.
Who is eligible next?
Viewer Kathy asked our Vaccine Team: When will Postal Carriers be eligible for the vaccine?
The answer: Starting March 10th.
U.S. Postal Workers and other shipping companies are considered frontline essential workers. They’re in the second phase of Group 3.
North Carolina already started Group 3, but prioritized teachers, bus drivers, and other school staff.
