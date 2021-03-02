VACCINE TEAM: Rare facial swelling in patients with cosmetic fillers is preventable, Charlotte doctor says after discovery

“The typical way to treat it, (the swelling), is by dissolving the filler, which is very valid and when we can do it very safely. Also by using steroids like prednisone to suppress the immune system. The problem with that, (steroids), is we don’t want to suppress the immune system with a vaccine. So in looking at the papers and literature and looking at the potential pathways in the skin, we came up with a very commonly used drug for hypertension, and high blood pressure that can suppress the reaction and it’s proven successful,” he said.