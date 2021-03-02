Two-alarm fire destroys house on Lake Norman, 3 people displaced

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-alarm fire has left three people without a place to live after destroying a home on Lake Norman Monday.
The fire happened on Summit Ridge Drive and the first crews who responded were dispatched around 9:45 p.m.
According to Sherrill’s Ford Fire Chief Rick Davis, along with Sherrill’s Ford, other fire departments that responded were Bandy’s, Catawba, Denver, Mooresville, Newton, Maiden, Oxford, St, Stephens and Shepherds.
The house is a total loss, and three people lived at the home have been displaced, but there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Catawba Fire Marshal’s office.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.