Traffic stop yields gun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop made by deputies in Rowan County resulted in the seizure of a gun, drugs, and the arrest of a man with a suspected gang affiliation.
According to the report, the traffic stop was made on Monday night. Kennith Lamar Dunlap, 29, of Charlotte, was stopped by deputies for a registration violation. The traffic stop happened on Jake Alexander Blvd. and Ketchie St., across from the Goodyear Building, in the parking lot of the Ketchie Industrial Park.
When deputies searched the car they found a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with to standard magazines and one extended magazine with “numerous rounds of ammunition.” They also found 14 grams of marijuana and Ecstasy pills.
The report says that there were “numerous items related to gang affiliation throughout the vehicle including a red bandana and an obituary for another suspected gang member.”
The vehicle Dunlap was driving was registered to Steven Razelle Staples. Staples is currently serving time on murder, kidnapping, and assault convictions in North Carolina.
Dunlap was charged with felony drug possession, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a bond of $1000.
