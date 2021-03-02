Quick-moving showers rush through Charlotte, S.C. Piedmont Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will be hard to come by as temperatures remain below average in the mid 50s this afternoon.
We’ll remain dry under mostly cloudy skies this evening before a little bit of rain returns late tonight, lows will fall back into the chilly 30s.
Another First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, but it’s very much on the low end of the impact scale as a Gulf Coast storm bypasses us to the south. So, any early rain Wednesday – mainly from Charlotte on south – will quickly pull away and sunshine will return with a much milder afternoon in the lower 60s.
Thursday and Friday look good with plenty of sunshine expected both days. Thursday will be milder, with highs rebounding to the middle 60s before backing off to the more seasonal upper 50s for Friday.
As for the weekend, it’s looking to remain on the cool side with high temperatures holding in the 50s, along with dry conditions continuing.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
