Morning First Alert for SC - then clear sailing for a few days!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A low-pressure system is moving across the deep south as we speak.
We are on the very top edge of it.
There is a chance for showers overnight. Some could still be affecting our South Carolina counties first thing in the morning.
That’s why a First Alert has been issued for South Carolina only.
There could be a few stray showers that try to sneak up into the Charlotte area, but the mountains and foothills should remain dry.
Everyone should be dry for the rest of the day. Highs reach the low 60s.
Thursday will be a nice one!
We will see the sun and highs will be in the mid-60s. It will still be sunny but just a tad cooler on Friday as we reach the upper 50s.
Making weekend plans? You’re in luck! We should stay dry the whole time.
Highs will be in the mid-50s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday.
We will move into next week with dry weather and temperatures in the mid-60s.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
