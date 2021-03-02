Mecklenburg Co., hospitals working together to give out Johnson & Johnson shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now, more than 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to North Carolina.
On top of that, the state is getting 215,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Health departments in 34 counties across North Carolina are awaiting their first doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, including in Mecklenburg County.
Mecklenburg County health leaders say these doses could arrive anytime between Wednesday and Thursday.
“We’ve said for a long time we just need more vaccine,” Dr. David Priest of Novant Health said.
His wish is starting to come true.
Mecklenburg County is getting 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, plus an additional 5,850 Pfizer doses.
“Those doses were requested as the state to get our educators, our child care workers, as well as our school staff vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.
The doses will be split between the health department, Atrium Health and Novant Health.
“We are making it available to them based to their capacity to get it out,” Harris said.
More vaccine means making an appointment could get easier.
The health department is opening more slots on Thursday for Group 3 frontline healthcare workers to run March 10 through the 31.
“Likely somewhere around 400 appointments a day, and then adding more as vaccine becomes available,” Mecklenburg County Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan said.
They are also calling the more than 6,000 people on their waitlist.
Novant Health is moving people up.
“We’re working to reschedule those 65 and older with appointments in April and May to get vaccinated this week,” Nikki Nissen, with Novant Health, said.
Health officials are urging people to take any vaccine provided to them because all three of them are effective in preventing serious infection.
More appointments through Mecklenburg County go live this Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
To sign up, click here. You can also call 980-314-9400 Option 3 for English, Option 8 for Spanish.
