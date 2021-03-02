Meck County to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Group 3 frontline essential workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is opening up more vaccine appointments to frontline essential workers in Group 3 of the vaccination plan.
Beginning Thursday, March 4 at 8:30 a.m., additional first dose appointments will be available through Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) for appointment dates March 10-31, 2021.
The following frontline essential workers in Group 3 who are required to be on-site for work will be eligible to make appointments for dates beginning March 10:
- Critical manufacturing
- Education and childcare
- Essential goods
- Food and agriculture
- Government and community services
- Healthcare and public health
- Public safety
- Transportation
More details on Group 3 eligibility are available here.
MCPH is expanding its partnership with StarMed Healthcare to provide first doses at Bojangles’ Coliseum.
Individuals in Group 1 and Group 3 working in Mecklenburg County and County residents 65 years and older may make a first dose appointment beginning at 8:30am on Thursday, March 4 at StarMed.Care or by calling MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish).
If no appointments are available, eligible individuals may join the waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.
For additional questions, call the the MCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 980-314-9400 (Option 3 for English and Option 8 for Spanish). If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.
The Mecklenburg County Vaccination Plan aligns with current Federal and State recommendations and follows current guidelines. Because vaccine supplies are currently limited, vaccine distribution is being rolled out in Groups.
Groups currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Group 1: Anyone 65 years or older regardless of health status or living situation; and
- Group 2: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirement communities); and
- Group 3: Staff in childcare centers and homes, head start programs, preschool and pre-k programs, traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools. This includes teachers, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and any other staff working in those schools.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.
Mecklenburg County vaccine providers are administering three safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines that have been issued Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer-BioNTech.
These COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone at no cost to the person receiving the vaccine, no matter whether you have health insurance.
