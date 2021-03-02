Meals On Wheels month off to a great start in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - March is a big month for Meals On Wheels, and in Rowan County, it’s already off to a great start.
On Monday, Rowan County Commissioners celebrated the kickoff of the new “March for Meals” program by receiving a Proclamation from the Rowan County Board of Commissioners declaring March 2021 as the 19th Annual March for Meals Month.
Meals on Wheels Rowan Board President Tom Robinson accepted the Proclamation.
Meals on Wheels Rowan has announced that it will be participating in the 19th annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and our senior neighbors who rely on this essential service to remain healthy and independent at home, now even more so amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the month of March, Meals on Wheels Rowan has invited local elected officials, church leaders, and other community leaders in Rowan County to participate in a ride-along on a meal delivery route.
Since 1976, Meals on Wheels Rowan has served seniors and disabled citizens in Rowan County. Today, MOW Rowan has broadened their mission to include delivering a nutritious meal to homebound and disabled citizens as well as providing grocery support to seniors who can prepare their meals but need assistance obtaining groceries and supplies.
Meals on Wheels Rowan serves more than 275 seniors each weekday through the Home Delivered Meal Program and over 200 seniors annually through the Grocery Program. In 2021, Meals on Wheels Rowan can provide over 92,000 meals to seniors and disabled citizens in Rowan County.
Meals on Wheels President, Tom Robinson said, “We invite the citizens of Rowan County to support the Home Delivered Meals program as well as our new “Grocery Program” for seniors. March for Meals helps us bring awareness to the needs of our homebound seniors.”
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors in Rowan County this March, visit www.mowrowan.org.
