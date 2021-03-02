Man, woman found dead in Rock Hill hotel room

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Investigators found a man and woman dead inside a Rock Hill hotel room.
Rock Hill Police responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites for a death investigation Tuesday at 11:41 a.m.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man and woman both dead in a room.
The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation for any signs of foul play.
Officials did not provide any other details.
