Man fatally shot after alleged fight at Monroe mall

Man fatally shot after alleged fight at Monroe mall
(Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 3:30 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed hours after a fight at a Monroe mall.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday on Maurice Street.

Police arrived at what appeared to be a crime scene and later learned that 23-year-old James Russell had been taken to Atrium Union Hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers said Russell had been shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

On Monday (March 1) at approximately 6:10 p.m., Monroe Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Maurice Street in...

Posted by Monroe Police Department on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

During the investigation, investigators found out the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at Monroe Crossing Mall earlier around 4 p.m.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to another shooting in Monroe on Icemorelee Street, which officers believe was in retaliation for the earlier shooting.

A person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to English Street in reference to shots fired but were not able to locate any evidence of a shooting.

The shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Lt. Morton with the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700. Union County Crimestoppers offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.