Man fatally shot after alleged fight at Monroe mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed hours after a fight at a Monroe mall.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday on Maurice Street.
Police arrived at what appeared to be a crime scene and later learned that 23-year-old James Russell had been taken to Atrium Union Hospital in a personal vehicle.
Officers said Russell had been shot multiple times and died at the hospital.
During the investigation, investigators found out the shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at Monroe Crossing Mall earlier around 4 p.m.
Around 7 p.m., police responded to another shooting in Monroe on Icemorelee Street, which officers believe was in retaliation for the earlier shooting.
A person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Around 10 p.m., officers responded to English Street in reference to shots fired but were not able to locate any evidence of a shooting.
The shootings are under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Lt. Morton with the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700. Union County Crimestoppers offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to arrest.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.