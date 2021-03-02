Good Question: Does it matter which COVID-19 vaccine I receive?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The federal government is going to distribute 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Now, there are three vaccines available to fight the coronavirus - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
So, viewer Vera sent us a Good Question, asking if you have the option to choose the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“My husband and I are both over 65 and are eligible to take the COVID vaccines that are currently available. However, we have been holding out for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it is a one-shot dose vs the others which are two-shot doses.
“What if one prefers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when you’re not given an option?”
Vera said says she doesn’t see the option to choose when she goes to sign up.
Yes, we do have more vaccines now.
However, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it doesn’t matter which one you get.
He doesn’t think you should delay getting one vaccine just so you can get a different one.
“These are three highly efficacious vaccines,” Fauci said. “I can tell you I have been fully vaccinated with one that was available. It was the Moderna. If I were not vaccinated now and I had a choice of getting a J&J vaccine now or waiting for another vaccine, I would take whatever vaccine would be available to me.”
Dr. Fauci says the goal is to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible.
As for the status of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Mecklenburg County announced about 10-thousand doses will be coming here this week.
We’re still waiting to find out when and where they will be available.
If you have a Good Question, send it to us.
We’ll try to get you an answer. Use the hashtag #OYSTonight on Twitter or email AskJamie@wbtv.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.