Concord Electric Systems to launch customer survey

The survey will be conducted by GreatBlue Research, Inc., a professional market research firm located in Glastonbury, Conn. A random sample of Concord Electric Systems residential and business customers will be called and the name of the firm (“GreatBlue”) will show up on the caller ID, if customers have that technology available at their home or business. If customers do not have caller ID technology, the phone number that will appear will be 860-740-4000, or a variation of it.