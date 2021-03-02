Charlotte man hopes he won’t lose hundreds on Garth Brooks tickets after another postponement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A Charlotte man is hoping he’ll be able to sell his Garth Brooks concert tickets now that the event has been postponed for the fourth time.
Brooks was in the middle of a stadium tour prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bank of America Stadium stop was initially postponed to June 13, 2020 before being scheduled for October 10, 2020 and then rescheduled for April 10, 2021. The concert was first scheduled to happen on May 2.
The concert is now being rescheduled for September 25, 2021.
Bryan Barker said he purchased two tickets on StubHub when he thought the concert was going to be held in October. He said the concert was planned to be an anniversary outing for him and his wife.
“I’ve loved Garth since I was a little kid, and when we found out he was coming to Charlotte the day after our anniversary right after we moved here, we were like, this is a match made in heaven,” Barker told WBTV.
Barker said the two tickets together cost more than $650 after taxes and fees. He said he and his wife still planned to go to the concert even after it kept getting postponed, but now the latest date conflicts with a family trip that is already booked.
“Now that it’s got postponed again, it’s like at this point I should just cut my losses and move on and try to at least get some money back,” said Barker.
Barker said he is now in the process of trying to sell the tickets on StubHub.
The ticket exchange site notes that event credits will be provided to customers if a show is canceled but does not mention any sort of refund for postponements.
The following message is provided for customers on the website’s page detailing postponed and rescheduled events:
“StubHub isn’t responsible for event date changes. If you can’t attend the new date, you can resell your tickets and give someone else the chance to go.”
Barker said he is hopeful that he’ll find someone who will buy the tickets.
“I think it’s crazy that we’re still rescheduling stuff a year later, but this is where we are,” said Barker. “This is what we’re all having to tackle together as a community, so yeah it’s definitely disappointing, but I’m definitely not the only one that’s in this boat.”
Garth Brooks’ website notes that all tickets for the Bank of America Stadium show will be honored.
