Cabarrus County Schools cancel prom for second-straight year due to COVID-19

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Juniors and seniors in Cabarrus County will have another school milestone taken away because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
The district announced Monday that Cabarrus County Schools will not host proms or other dances this spring.
The district said “high schools will continue to provide experiences for students (especially our seniors) that are allowable based on guidance from Cabarrus Health Alliance and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Cabarrus County is believed to be the first district in the area to cancel prom.
This is the second straight year the district canceled prom.
“After careful consideration, thoughtful deliberation and due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, Cabarrus County Schools, unfortunately, will not host proms or other dances this spring,” Cabarrus County Schools said in a statement.
