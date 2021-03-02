Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop opening in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new pie shop opening in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village. Buttermilk Sky is currently operating under a soft opening. The big grand opening starts next Tuesday. But they let QC Morning get an early sneak peek and they even showed us how to make one of their pies.
They also sent over some of their delicious pies for us to try! Mary picked the chewy chocolate chip and Jonathan tried the peanut butter cream pie. Watch the FULL video to see their reactions.
Know Before You Go:
- They’re closed on Mondays.
- They open at 10 am Tuesday through Saturday and at noon on Sundays.
- You can order your pies online.
- Samples are available in the store.
- To find the full menu: https://www.buttermilkskypie.com/
