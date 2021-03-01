Woman wins $1 million on Hickory scratch-off ticket

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catawba County woman won $1 million on a $10 scratch-off ticket.
Gloria Adams purchased the 50X The Cash ticket at the Food Lion on Springs Road in Hickory. She claimed her prize on Friday, opting for the lump sum of $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings. The other option would have been annuity payments of $50,000 a year for 20 years.
The new 50X The Cash game started in February with six top prizes of $1 million. Four remain to be claimed.
“Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education.,” the N.C. Education Lottery says.
