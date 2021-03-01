VACCINE TEAM: Where to find what group you’re in to get your COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Victoria reached out to the vaccine team because both her daughter and granddaughter work in the education sector so she wanted to know “When will it be their chance to get the vaccine?”
It’s easy to understand why there is confusion. We’ve gotten that question from a lot of you.
In this case, Victoria’s daughter and granddaughter both fall into Group 3. Even though they are in an educational environment, only teachers, staff, and people working PreK-12 and child care are eligible now.
On March 10, the rest of Group 3, or “Frontline Essential Workers”, including staff and administrators at colleges and universities, can start getting the COVID 19 vaccine.
Here are some helpful links that show more detail about each group.
- Group 1: This group is allowed to get the COVID vaccine now. Group one is made up of healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents. Click here for more details.
- Group 2: This group is “active”, which means if you’re 65 or older, you can get your vaccine. You don’t have to have any underlying or chronic health conditions. You can sign up for a shot online here or you can call the COVID 19 Vaccine Help Center: 1-888-675-4567. It’s a free call.
- Group 3: This group is made up of our “Frontline Essential Workers”. Part of this group is currently eligible for vaccines. That includes teachers, staff, and school employees working in person in a PreK-12 school, or child care facility can sign up now for their shot. March 10 the rest of Group 3 is eligible. This will be a very large group. Many people have asked if their work is considered “essential”. This determination was made by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. You can read it here.
- Group 4: This group is not active. This group includes adults 16 to 64-years-old, with one or more chronic medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness if they contract COVID 19. Here is how the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention define those underlying health conditions. People who live in close group settings are in Group 4. As are any other Frontline Essential Workers who have not gotten the COVID vaccine. More specifics for Group 4 can be found here.
After people in all of those groups who want the vaccine have gotten it, then the rest of us will have a chance to get the vacine.
