UNC Charlotte reduces operations Monday due to water outage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A water main broke in University City Monday, causing UNC Charlotte to reduce operations.
Charlotte Water says they identified a broken 24-inch water main in the Mallard Creek area and are isolating valves to make repairs. As water service returns, customers should flush their cold water taps (outside spigot or bathtub first) for 10-15 minutes, Charlotte Water says.
UNC Charlotte tweeted around 8 a.m. that the university was moving to “C1,” reduced operations, because of the water outage.
Here are details regarding the reduced operations at the university:
What You Need to Do
- Non-Mandatory Staff: You should continue working remotely if you are able. If you cannot work remotely, you should discuss with your supervisor how you will account for missed time. If you are already on campus, you may stay and continue your shift.
- Mandatory Staff: Report as required.
- Faculty: You should utilize remote learning, if feasible. If you are already on campus, you may conduct your next scheduled class.
- Students: You should continue with your remote classes as planned and outlined by your instructor. If you have arrived on campus for your early class(es), you may continue as planned, but be on the lookout for information from your instructor(s) for future classes.
- Dining: Modified dining options will be available.
Students will receive a Niner Alert when more information is available or when water is restored and campus can return to normal operations.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.