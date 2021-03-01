SC’s first shipment of J&J vaccine to contain 41K doses, health department says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is set to receive 41,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine in its first shipment, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday.
DHEC said the state is expected to receive its first allocation of Janssen vaccine this week. DHEC is onboarding additional providers to help distribute the vaccine across the state.
This vaccine is also referred to as the Janssen vaccine, as Janssen is a pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson corporation.
“We believe this new vaccine will help speed up vaccination efforts across the state because it’s a single-dose shot and also can be stored easily, at refrigerated temperatures, for several months,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “The Janssen vaccine will be key to our ongoing plans to bring vaccines out into our communities.”
Lowcountry hospitals say they are waiting for word from DHEC about when they will receive their allocations from that first shipment.
The Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization for the vaccine Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
