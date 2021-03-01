Salisbury-based Cheerwine announces new Cheerwine Zero Sugar drink

Cheerwine Zero Sugar is now available in 12-ounce cans and two-liter bottles on grocery store shelves across North Carolina and South Carolina, and select Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Delaware and Maryland markets. Over the coming weeks, the soft drink company will roll out Cheerwine Zero Sugar in 20-ounce bottles; six-pack .5-liter bottles; and four-pack 12-ounce glass bottles. Additionally, Cheerwine Zero Sugar can be purchased online and is available at restaurants that previously carried Diet Cheerwine.