3 more samples of drinking water from homes in part of Rowan contain elevated levels of lead

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Rowan County are now getting results back from drinking water that was being tested for the presence of lead and copper. The water being tested is from customers on the Northeast Water System (NEWS) in the Dukeville community off Long Ferry Road.
“Out of the 40 there’s only been one exceedance on lead, that was early on and that customer was notified within the 24 hour period and had a follow up,” said Randy Cress with Rowan County.
Later on Monday afternoon, County Manager Aaron Church said that two more samples had been found with elevated levels.
In January the county and a company called 120Water sent new Brita filters and testing kits to more than 150 homes and businesses after lead was found in some samples.
“They sent us about a quart bottle and form to fill out with it. It was pretty easy to fill it up. They just asked us to put tap water in there cold, put it in the mailbox and send it in,” said Jay Korhan who lives in Dukeville. “Because we have kids in the house. Before this happened we use to always boil the water each and every single time before giving it to the kids.”
The Rowan Board of Commissioners said it took action in the interests of fully protecting public health as Rowan County continues its work with the State of North Carolina and Virginia Tech University to determine the best, long-term treatment solution to the discovery of elevated levels of lead in drinking water in (4) four out of (20) twenty homes tested on the NEWS system.
“We’re in this position where numbers really matter and we need to know the extent of the issue that we have, and the only way we can do that is to have everybody test, so test, test, test,” said Chairman Greg Edds.
“This would allow the county to work with our engineering firm to better understand each of the customer’s home and what lead and copper may be present, if any,” Cress added.
According to the county, the source of lead is limited to privately owned materials as determined by knowledge of the distribution system materials and inspections completed on (2) two of the (4) four homes exceeding the Action Level.
The county says the testing program is the best way to ensure it chooses the correct long-term solution that will reduce the levels of lead for years to come. To thank customers for their help, Rowan County is offering a $72.00 credit on their water bill if they return a water sample following the enclosed instructions and using the pre-paid delivery packet.
Customers can reduce their consumption of lead by doing the following:
- Properly use the Brita water pitcher and certified filters provided by Rowan County.
- Have their water tested. Take part in the FREE Rowan County Testing Program when your kit arrives.
- Let cold water run at the faucet for at least three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.
- Use only cold water. Hot water has the potential to absorb more lead from the piping. Heating or boiling water does NOT remove lead from drinking water.
- Regularly clean faucet aerators. Lead particles can collect in the aerators.
Anyone who is using NEWS water and has not received a filter and test kit should contact the county at the man office number, 704-216-8180, or email water@rowancountync.gov
