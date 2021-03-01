One First Alert remains this week. Then we dry out!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the rest of the evening, we could see a few showers as a cold front passes through. Temperatures will start to gradually fall as well.
We will end up in the low to mid-30s by tomorrow morning.
Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid-50s but we should remain dry.
The next (and only) First Alert for the rest of the week will be on Wednesday.
A system will scoot by to our south. The best chance for rain will be from Charlotte, into South Carolina. That chance will be in the morning. We will start to dry out later in the day and highs will reach the mid-50s.
For the rest of the week, we should manage to stray dry too. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s on Thursday.
Then we hover in the mid to upper 50s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s.
The weekend looks like a good one! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and rain chances remain low.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
