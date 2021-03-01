North Carolina testing data shows majority of students failing end-of-course tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Data from North Carolina Department of Public Instruction shows the majority of high school students did not pass state end-of-course exams that we’re given in the Fall.
The data is the first large-scale glimpse into how students in North Carolina are doing amidst the pandemic.
“Whatever they’ve had in place for however long.. it’s no longer working,” said parent Jane Minovskaya. “They need a better system.”
Minovskaya’s talking about that data from North Carolina’s end-of-course tests results.
The tests are given to high school aged students at the end of their math, english and biology courses. They test how well they know the subject.
Data from North Carolina Department of Public instruction shows close to 86% of students statewide completed these end of course tests. Nearly 91% of students in the Charlotte and surrounding counties completed the tests.
The results? The majority of high school students did not pass state end-of-course exams given in the fall.
Parents blame the pandemic and the curriculum.
“They need in person learning or find a better way to present the information on zoom for four hours. If they can achieve that, they’ll have better grades,” said Minovskaya.
Public and charter schools in our area showed No improvement in student proficiency in any of the 4 four test categories compared to Fall 2019.
The same testing data also gave us a glimpse at how our younger students our doing. The data shows that the majority of 3rd graders who took the beginning-of-grade reading test scored at the lowest level.
