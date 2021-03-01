N.C. to receive more than 80k doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - North Carolina will be getting thousands of doses of the third COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration this week.
North Carolina Health and Human Services says they are expecting more than 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine to arrive in N.C. beginning Wednesday. The federal government authorized distribution of the vaccine in the U.S. on Saturday.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require extreme cold storage, officials say, meaning it can be more easily shipped, stored and administered. N.C. NCDHHS is hoping this increased supply will help to ensure the equitable distribution and access to vaccines in “every community in the state.”
“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
In the WBTV viewing area, local health systems have already been strategizing how they will incorporate the third vaccine into their distribution plans.
Novant Health leaders said last week they were discussing how they will implement Johnson & Johnson into their distribution strategy, but right now they are just excited to have more vaccine supply.
According to health officials, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against virus-related hospitalization and death like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that are currently in use across the country.
There are possible temporary reactions, such as a sore arm, fever, headache or feeling tired and achy for a day or two.
Secretary Cohen says even with the vaccines being distributed across the state, North Carolinians should continue to follow safety standards such as wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing to fight the spread of the virus.
“COVID-19 vaccines and the continued use of the 3 Ws are the most effective ways to help North Carolina stop the spread of COVID-19, get us back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love,” said Cohen.
One dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine proved to be 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness in a massive study that spanned three continents, the AP reports.
Some of those trials took place in Mecklenburg County.
Johnson & Johnson said it is initially providing a few million doses and shipments to states beginning as early as Monday. By the end of March, the company expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.
