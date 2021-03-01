Middletown mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son in park before running him over with car: court docs

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Middletown mother charged with murdering her 6-year-old son drove to a Preble County wildlife area to abandon him and then ran over him when he tried to get back in the car, court records show.
Brittany Gosney, 29, told Middletown police she sped off, dragged her son, James Robert Hutchinson, for a distance before returning about 30 to 40 minutes later. She said she found him dead in the middle of the parking lot with a head injury.
She “stated she picked the child up, put him back in the vehicle and drove back (to their home on Crawford Street) where she took the child in the house and placed him in an upstairs bedroom,” police wrote in her criminal complaint.
The next day, she said she drove to the Ohio River and put her son’s body in the water.
Middletown police say she reported her son missing Sunday and later confessed to killing him and, working with her boyfriend, returned his body to Middletown where they live and threw it in the Ohio River, police say.
Gosney is charged with murder, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.
Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Both are held without bond at the Middletown Municipal Jail. They are scheduled to make their first appearances in the case at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Two other children in their home have been removed, according to police.
Police say they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover the boy’s body this week.
They say the river is very high and treacherous, so they will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.
