‘I’m relieved’: 20K get second dose during COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - During the second mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium, close to 20,000 people were expected to receive their second dose of the vaccine this weekend.
Sarah Price was part of the group to be vaccinated Sunday.
“Just that little bit of buffer of comfort knowing that second shot is done,” she said.
Price’s husband also received his second dose.
“I’m relieved that the second dose is done. I feel comfortable having the shot. So far, two or three hours in and I’m not having any side effects,” Price said.
At Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Price described the process as a quick, in-and-out. That’s something, she said, was the opposite of the long lines during the first go-round a month ago.
“Today, I walked right in,” Price said. “They had the zigzag, the queue that was empty. I walked straight up to check-in, straight up to get my shot. I said, ‘what’s happened. This is amazing.’ It was shocking there was no line.”
While Price and her husband have their second dose, there are many Americans who have not. According to a review by CBS MoneyWatch of CDC data, millions are not getting their second dose within the recommended time frame.
Weather, vaccine shortages are mostly to blame with a small percentage skipping the shot altogether, the review found.
Appearing on CBS’ 60 Minutes, the Biden Administration says they understand the frustration.
“Well, I think that’s a fair feeling this is life and death. we need to make sure that every day we’re getting more and more people vaccinated, we’re increasing the supply, we’re increasing the number of vaccinations, we’re increasing the places where people can go. So, I understand the frustration. And we’re doing all we can to move as fast as we can,” said Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator.
Across North Carolina, for the week of Feb. 22, just over 96,000-second doses were administered.
