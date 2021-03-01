FIRST ALERT: Tracking two rounds of rain this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a cold front moves across the Carolinas today, rain will be most widespread during the morning and midday hours. There may still be a few spotty showers around this afternoon, but as the front pushes south, drier conditions under mostly cloudy skies are expected.
Today will also be quite breezy again, through warm morning temperatures will likely fall off once the front pushes through this afternoon.
Mostly cloudy and colder tonight with overnight temperatures cooling into the 30s.
The sky will remain mostly cloudy on Tuesday with cooler high temperatures in the middle 50s.
Another First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, as storm bypassing us to the south is forecast to bring another round of wet weather our way. Wednesday will remain chilly with highs holding in the middle 50s.
Thursday and Friday look really good with plenty of sunshine expected both days. Thursday will be milder, with highs rebounding to the lower 60s before backing off to the chilly mid 50s for Friday.
As for the weekend, it’s looking to remain on the cool side with high temperatures holding in the 50s, along with dry conditions continuing.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
