First Alert for Monday morning and Wednesday with widespread rain possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cloudy skies and mild temperatures will continue tonight with overnight low temperatures around 60 degrees for Charlotte and around 50 degrees in the mountains.
Rain will become widespread overnight into Monday morning as a cold front moves into the Carolinas.
The bulk of the rain will be confined to the morning hours of Monday with drier conditions and mostly cloudy skies expected for Monday afternoon.
Monday will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy and colder with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 30s by daybreak Tuesday.
STAY ALERT: See real-time weather information and notifications specific to your location by downloading our free WBTV First Alert Weather app.
More sunshine is expected for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-50s.
The NC mountains can expect high temperatures in the mid-40s.
Another First Alert has been issued for Wednesday with another round of rain showers expected.
Wednesday will remain chilly during the day, with high temperatures remaining in the lower 50s.
Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry with partly cloudy skies expected.
Thursday will be milder with highs in the lower 60s with highs in the mid-50s for Friday.
Next weekend is looking to remain cool, with high temperatures in the 50s, along with dry conditions continuing.
Have your rain gear and jacket for Monday, and get the latest weather updates on your mobile device, with the free WBTV weather app.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.