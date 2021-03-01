Cherryville, N.C. man charged in connection with deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Federal agents have charged Grayson Sherrill with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
According to court documents, two witnesses identified Grayson Sherrill as an individual seen in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
More specifically, photos submitted by witnesses depicted Sherrill as the same person pictured on an FBI wanted poster, posted on the FBI website connected to people seen inside the U.S. Capitol.
In that picture, the man was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt that read “Keep America Great: across the chest, jeans and dark-colored combat-style boots carrying a long, cylindrical-shaped object, approximately two to three feet long in his left hand.
Law enforcement reached out to interview both witnesses. Both witnesses identified Sherrill as a family member, and provided other photos of Sherrill to law enforcement.
The FBI says Sherrill was arrested by federal agents in Cherryville and went straight to court for appearance after his arrest.
Offici8als did not provide any other details.
