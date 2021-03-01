Byron gives NASCAR another surprise winner at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 28, 2021 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Source: Sean Gardner)
By Mark Long (Associated Press) | February 28, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 10:06 PM

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — William Byron gave NASCAR its third surprise winner in three weeks, this one not quite as stunning as the first two at Daytona International Speedway.

Byron controlled most of the final two stages at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday and won for the second time in 111 Cup starts. His first one came at Daytona last August and landed him one of the final spots in the playoffs. No one saw that one coming. And few had this one on the radar, either.

Byron entered the weekend as a 28-1 shot to win the race.

