‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for attacking, threatening to shoot woman in S.C. road rage incident

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man considered “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly attacked and threatened to shoot a woman in a road rage incident in South Carolina.
Fort Mill Police say they have issued warrants for Elijah Burgette from a road rage incident on Jan. 5.
Police said he allegedly forced a woman into the median, then assaulted her and made threats to shoot her.
He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.
If you have any information, police ask you to please call 803-548-9342.
