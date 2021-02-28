WBTV News claims several awards at Midsouth Emmys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV News team won some hardware at Saturday night’s 35th Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards.
This year’s Emmys show was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, that didn’t stop the WBTV News team from grabbing some awards.
WBTV won the best morning newscast: WBTV This Morning: Tracking Hurricane Dorian -- led by executive producer Crandall Sims, meteorologists Al Conklin and Jonathan Stacey, anchors John Carter and Mary King, former WBTV anchor Christine Sperow, reporter Kristi O’Connor, photographer Taylor Simpson, and producer Chris Ruffin.
WBTV’s own Steve Crump, who also presented awards, won for Best Writer/Program for his piece on “John Lewis Reflections of a Sit-in Pioneer.”
WBTV’s Jason Kane and Eric Halili won Emmys for Spot News Promo: “Voices Behind the Violence.” Kane claimed another two Emmys for Promo Campaign: “Pathway to the Truth.”
Emmys also went out to Kane, Patrick Bennet, Eric Halili, and Cameron Evans for the campaign “Before. During. After.”
Together, Kane and Evans also Jason Kane and I also won for the “Hospital Assault Investigation” in the Promo Spot/News Same Day category.
Congratulations WBTV Team!
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.