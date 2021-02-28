Warm for Sunday with a First Alert for widespread rain on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies and patchy dense fog will be possible overnight with a few passing rain showers.
Overnight will be cool, yet not cold, as overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
A warm front lifts through the Carolinas on Sunday, bringing much warmer air for the end of our weekend.
Sunday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 70s for Charlotte and the Piedmont, and 60s for the mountains.
A stray rain shower will be possible, yet most of us will stay dry.
Rain will become widespread Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.
A First Alert has been issued for Monday, due to widespread rain.
The bulk of the rain will be confined to the morning hours of Monday, with drier conditions expected for Monday afternoon. Monday will remain mild with highs in the 60s.
More sunshine is expected for Tuesday, with temperatures cooling back into the 50s.
Another round of scattered rain will be possible on Wednesday with high temperatures remaining in the 50s.
Thursday and Friday are expected to be mainly dry with more sunshine on Thursday, and a few isolated rain showers possible for Friday. High temperatures warm back into the lower 60s for Thursday and Friday.
Next weekend is looking cooler with a chance for scattered rain on Saturday and drier conditions on Sunday.
Enjoy the warm conditions on Sunday and have your rain gear for Monday morning.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
