Warm Sunday leads to a wet Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warm front will move into the area today. That means, even with mainly cloudy skies, it will be pretty mild this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s and rain chances remain low.
Monday will bring more rain, especially the first half of the day. Winter weather doesn’t appear to be an issue with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 60s. We should start to dry out a bit toward afternoon.
Tuesday should be sunny and dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Another shot at rain moves in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.
The last part of the week should turn out dry, with highs in the low 60s on Thursday and the upper 50s on Friday.
As of now, next Saturday looks to be mainly dry with highs in the mid 50s.
Enjoy your Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
