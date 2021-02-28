VACCINE TEAM: How many initial doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be sent to Carolinas?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved on Saturday for emergency use, there are questions regarding its rollout.
So how many doses of the vaccine are going to the Carolinas?
The Vaccine Team got this response: According to the Department of Health and Human Services, North Carolina expects to get between 30,000 to 60,000 initial doses of the new vaccine. In South Carolina, health officials are expecting around 40,000 in its first shipment.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.
